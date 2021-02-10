UrduPoint.com
Corpse Of Young Boy Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:22 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A corpse of unidentified youngster was recovered from old vegetable market near bihari tea stall here on Tuesday.

Rescuers said, it had neither discovered identification of the body nor founf cause of death.

However, it was shifted to DHQ hospital after holding necessary official proceeding. Search for heirs of the deceased was started by police of the concerned area.

