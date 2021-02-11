Corpse of young man found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A body of a young man was found floating in Akram canal in Husri area here on Thursday.

The Husri police later identified the body as 35 year old Riaz Ali Thebo son of Muhammad Rafique Thebo, a resident of village Qasim Thebo in Hyderabad rural taluka.

The SHO Farhanuddin Memon informed that the police shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the postmortem after that the police would be able to know about the cause of his death. The body was handed over to the family. Further probe was underway.