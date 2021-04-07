UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corpse Of Youth Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Corpse of youth recovered from canal

Corpse of a youth was recovered from Qasim Pur canal here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Corpse of a youth was recovered from Qasim Pur canal here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, they have received call about a corpse of an unknown person covered into a bag was floating into the water near Head Naubahar.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and handed over to heirs.

The deceased was identified as 22 years old Ali Raza s/o Shafiq.

The police concerned started legal action into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Water Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Two Dead, 18 Others Wounded in Explosion in Easter ..

4 minutes ago

63 patrwaris transfered in peshawar

4 minutes ago

Leftwing party opposed to mining project wins Gree ..

4 minutes ago

Sasta bazaar set up at Parachinar ahead of Ramzan ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Mawhiba foundation commends Khalifa Award fo ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco Negotiating Sale of Up to 49% of Oil ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.