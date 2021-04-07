Corpse of youth recovered from canal

Corpse of a youth was recovered from Qasim Pur canal here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Corpse of a youth was recovered from Qasim Pur canal here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, they have received call about a corpse of an unknown person covered into a bag was floating into the water near Head Naubahar.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and handed over to heirs.

The deceased was identified as 22 years old Ali Raza s/o Shafiq.

The police concerned started legal action into the incident.