KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A petrified body of a young man was found near Gehlan Phattak, Main Multan Road on Wednesday.

According to police, people of the area spotted the body and informed the police which reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ hospital Pattoki.

The identification of the corpse has yet to be established.

Pattoki Sadr police were investigating.