Corpse recovered

MUZAFFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :An unidentified corpse reported to be of a middle-aged man was recovered from local canal, police said.

It was recovered from deep water area located outside of Suffa Model school, Butta Kot Area.

Rescuers flushed out the body Saturday morning and informed police which has started searching its heirs. Investigation was started soon after emerging the incident.