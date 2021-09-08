Corpse recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A body of woman was found floating in the Jhang branch canal near here Wednesday.

Some passerby spotted the corpse floating in the canal near Chak No 1, Ramdewali and informed the Rescue-1122, which reached the spot and fished out the body.

Her age was stated to be 40 years old, however, the identification of woman hasyet to be established.

Rescue team handed over the corpse to the police concerned.