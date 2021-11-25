Corpse recovered from canal lower Barri

Corpse of an unknown woman recovered from lower Barri canal in limits of City police station on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Corpse of an unknown woman recovered from lower Barri canal in limits of City police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, local people informed about presence of a corpse floating into water near Doaabpur some 3 km away from Khanewal city.

City police recovered the corpse with help of local people and shifted to rural health centre Doaabpur for autopsy.