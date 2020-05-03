Corpse Recovered From Chawan Canal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 11:20 AM
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Corpse of a person was recovered from Chawan canal bridge on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, they had received a call about presence of a corpse floating in Chawan canal.
Rescue teams recovered the corpse and handed over to police concerned.
The corpse was identified as 40 years old Allah Ditta s/o Jeewan resident of Bhutta Kot.
