Corpse recovered from Chawan canal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Corpse of a person was recovered from Chawan canal bridge on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, they had received a call about presence of a corpse floating in Chawan canal.

Rescue teams recovered the corpse and handed over to police concerned.

The corpse was identified as 40 years old Allah Ditta s/o Jeewan resident of Bhutta Kot.

