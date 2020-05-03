UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corpse Recovered From Chawan Canal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Corpse recovered from Chawan canal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Corpse of a person was recovered from Chawan canal bridge on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, they had received a call about presence of a corpse floating in Chawan canal.

Rescue teams recovered the corpse and handed over to police concerned.

The corpse was identified as 40 years old Allah Ditta s/o Jeewan resident of Bhutta Kot.

APP /sak11:00 hrs

Related Topics

Police Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

10 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

11 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.