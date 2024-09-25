Corpse Recovered From Chit Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The corpse of an unknown person was taken out from Chit canal near main head Manjha Dunyapur here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an unknown corpse floating in water,the team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and handed over to the police.
