Corpse recovered from house

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue team recovered corpse of a person from a house at Rehmani town Mian Channu here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, they have received a call about presence of corpse into a house at Rehmani Town.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered corpse identified as 35 years old Waseem s/o Abdul Hameed resident of Kamalia.

According to heirs, the deceased person has shot himself with pistol and committed suicide.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

APP /sak1045 hrs