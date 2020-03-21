UrduPoint.com
Corpse Recovered From House

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Corpse recovered from house

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue team recovered corpse of a person from a house at Rehmani town Mian Channu here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, they have received a call about presence of corpse into a house at Rehmani Town.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered corpse identified as 35 years old Waseem s/o Abdul Hameed resident of Kamalia.

According to heirs, the deceased person has shot himself with pistol and committed suicide.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

APP /sak1045 hrs

