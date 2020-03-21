Corpse Recovered From House
Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:00 AM
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue team recovered corpse of a person from a house at Rehmani town Mian Channu here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, they have received a call about presence of corpse into a house at Rehmani Town.
Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered corpse identified as 35 years old Waseem s/o Abdul Hameed resident of Kamalia.
According to heirs, the deceased person has shot himself with pistol and committed suicide.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.
APP /sak1045 hrs