Corpse recovered from Indus highway road

A Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from Indus Highway road Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from Indus Highway road Saturday.

SHO Muhammadpur Dewan police station, Fiaz Khan, told APP that corpse of an unknown person was recovered from Abidabad adda Indus highway road and the body was shifted to Ahmed Pur Dewan health centre for autopsy.

He said that it seemed a road accident which occurred due to negligence of an unknown driver.

He said that police has registered case and started interrogation into the incident.

APP /ahj-sak1415 hrs