Corpse Recovered From Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An unidentified deadbody was recovered from the area called Tibba Kareem Abad, in limits of city police station on Wednesday.

According to police concerned it's corpse of a male person and looking around 30-35 years old being found on a flat ground at said locality.

Local police started investigation after taking the body into custody. Deceased person was suspected to be a drugs addict, with cause of death come out due to drugs' overuse, it was said.

More Stories From Pakistan

