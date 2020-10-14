Corpse recovered from Muzaffargarh

N unidentified deadbody was recovered from the area called Tibba Kareem Abad, in limits of city police station on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An unidentified deadbody was recovered from the area called Tibba Kareem Abad, in limits of city police station on Wednesday.

According to police concerned it's corpse of a male person and looking around 30-35 years old being found on a flat ground at said locality.

Local police started investigation after taking the body into custody. Deceased person was suspected to be a drugs addict, with cause of death come out due to drugs' overuse, it was said.