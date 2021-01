HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A young woman was found dead in Rakh Branch canal near Sukheke Mandi on Monday.

According to police, some villagers spotted the corpse floating in the canal and informed the police. The police fished out the body and shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The identification of corpse has yet to be established.

Police were investigating.