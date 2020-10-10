Corpse Recovered From River Chenab
Sat 10th October 2020
Corpse of an unknown person was recovered from river Chenab in limits of Rangpur police station on Saturday
MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Corpse of an unknown person was recovered from river Chenab in limits of Rangpur police station on Saturday.
According to police sources, local people informed about presence of a corpse floating into water near Barhum pur Rangpur area.
Rangpur police recovered the corpse with help of local people and shifted to rural health center Rajanpur for autopsy.
