Corpse recovered from river Chenab

Corpse of an unknown person was recovered from river Chenab in limits of Rangpur police station on Saturday

According to police sources, local people informed about presence of a corpse floating into water near Barhum pur Rangpur area.

Rangpur police recovered the corpse with help of local people and shifted to rural health center Rajanpur for autopsy.

