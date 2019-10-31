Corpse Recovered From Sewerage Line In Khanewal
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:57 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Corpse recovered from sewerage line near Muslim town Mian Channu here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, local people informed about body of a person into sewerage line.
Rescue-1122 reached the spot, recovered the body and handed over to police concerned.
The body was identified as Shahbaz s/o Rajab Ali resident of 31Lukan wala.
Further investigation was underway.