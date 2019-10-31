UrduPoint.com
Corpse Recovered From Sewerage Line In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:57 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Corpse recovered from sewerage line near Muslim town Mian Channu here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, local people informed about body of a person into sewerage line.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot, recovered the body and handed over to police concerned.

The body was identified as Shahbaz s/o Rajab Ali resident of 31Lukan wala.

Further investigation was underway.

