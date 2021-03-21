Corpse recovered from trade centre

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Corpse of a person was recovered from private from Multan trade centre here on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 first respondent staff received a call about the incident at Multan trade centre.

The Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered a corpse of person by breaking the door of washroom.

The victim has got access to the washroom of a hotel inside the trade centre and used injection of drugs and died on the spot. He said that the Rescue team has recovered one injection and drugs from there.

It looks a drugs addiction case apparently. However, the police will interrogate the incident further, Dr Kaleem said.

The deceased was identified as 42 years old Asif Masood s/o Masood Ahmad resident of Kot Addu district Muzaffargarh.