Corpse recovered in Multan

An unidentified corpse was recovered from a garden located at Head Nawab Pur on Thursday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An unidentified corpse was recovered from a garden located at Head Nawab Pur on Thursday morning.

As per initial report, the victim, looked 30 years old, was tortured to death, the rescue sources said.

It was informed to area police after finding it. The police station started investigation.