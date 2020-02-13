Corpse Recovered In Multan
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:59 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An unidentified corpse was recovered from a garden located at Head Nawab Pur on Thursday morning.
As per initial report, the victim, looked 30 years old, was tortured to death, the rescue sources said.
It was informed to area police after finding it. The police station started investigation.