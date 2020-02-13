UrduPoint.com
Corpse Recovered In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:59 PM

An unidentified corpse was recovered from a garden located at Head Nawab Pur on Thursday morning

An unidentified corpse was recovered from a garden located at Head Nawab Pur on Thursday morning.

As per initial report, the victim, looked 30 years old, was tortured to death, the rescue sources said.

It was informed to area police after finding it. The police station started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

