Corpse Recovered In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:31 PM
A man, who went missing a couple of days ago, was found dead in a village pond, Bhakhreywali-Phalora near here on Saturday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : A man, who went missing a couple of days ago, was found dead in a village pond, Bhakhreywali-Phalora near here on Saturday.
According to police, some unidentified persons had tortured to death landlord Bashir Ahmed (69) and threw his body in a pond. The motive behind the murder has yet to be ascertained.
Police are investigating.