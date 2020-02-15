Corpse recovered in Sialkot

A man, who went missing a couple of days ago, was found dead in a village pond, Bhakhreywali-Phalora near here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : A man, who went missing a couple of days ago, was found dead in a village pond, Bhakhreywali-Phalora near here on Saturday.

According to police, some unidentified persons had tortured to death landlord Bashir Ahmed (69) and threw his body in a pond. The motive behind the murder has yet to be ascertained.

Police are investigating.