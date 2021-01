MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Corpse of an unknown girl was recoveredfrom Mubarakpur canal near Basti Malook here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials , local people informed about presence of corpse of unknown girl floating on water near Basti Malook.

Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and recovered the body from there and handed over to local police.