Corpse of Unknown Youth Recovered

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Corpse of unknown youth recovered

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Corpse of an unknown youth was recovered  from old vegetable market here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials , local people informed about presence of  corpse of unknown youth near Behari tea stall old vegetable market.

Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot and recovered the body and shifted at district headquarters hospital.

APP /qbs-sak

