UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corpses Of Missing Young Man Found Floating In Phuleli Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:07 PM

Corpses of missing young man found floating in phuleli canal

The body of a young man found floating in Phuleli canal here Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The body of a young man found floating in Phuleli canal here Saturday.

The SHO Baldia police station Ghulam Mustafa Laghari informed that body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem after which the police would be able to tell something concretely about the cause of the incident.

The deceased Kamran Shah, a resident of Sareghat area, went missing on December 24 after which the Market police, in whose jurisdiction the area was located, picked up some friends of Shah in suspicion of his murder. The SHO said the police would lodge FIR of murder if the bereaved family approached them.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Young Man Baldia December FIR Market Family

Recent Stories

EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spr ..

1 minute ago

Three UN peacekeepers killed in C.Africa ahead of ..

1 minute ago

Leicester strike late to frustrate Man Utd

1 minute ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

34 minutes ago

Levies force foils narcotics smuggling bid in Nush ..

34 minutes ago

AJK President reminds Modi to keep Hitler's fate i ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.