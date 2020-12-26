Corpses of missing young man found floating in phuleli canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The body of a young man found floating in Phuleli canal here Saturday.

The SHO Baldia police station Ghulam Mustafa Laghari informed that body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem after which the police would be able to tell something concretely about the cause of the incident.

The deceased Kamran Shah, a resident of Sareghat area, went missing on December 24 after which the Market police, in whose jurisdiction the area was located, picked up some friends of Shah in suspicion of his murder. The SHO said the police would lodge FIR of murder if the bereaved family approached them.