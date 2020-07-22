corrected news of PESCO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :PESCO chief assures for the resolve of electricity issues in Abbottabad and Mansehra by March 2021 To resolve the day to day electricity issues of district Abbottabad and Mansehra Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani chaired a meeting with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) today.

In the meeting issues regarding low voltage, Low Tension(LT) and High Tension(HT) lines, change of old transmission cable, schedule of load shedding and others came under discussion.

PTI MNAs from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon, Saleh Muhammad Khan from Manshera, PESCO chief Jabbar Khan, PD Tahir Khan and SE Qazi Tahir were also present in the meeting.

Pesco chief Jabbar Khan informed the meeting that from September 2020 to March 2021 all sorts of fieldwork including change of old electricity transmission lines, change of faulted electricity poles and change of overload transmission lines would be completed.

He further said that the change of cables and poles would resolve the low voltage issue and would also reduce the accident ratio.

Jabbar Khan disclosed that out of 27000 posts in Wapda 13000 are still vacant while we have got the approval of only 3000 posts and their interview would be completed by the end of this month through which we would partially overcome the shortage of field staff.

Talking about electricity theft Pesco chief said that we are taking the help of police and other law enforcement agencies, soon we would overcome this issue.