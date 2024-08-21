- Home
- Pakistan
- **Corrected Sentence:** Crackdown on illegal petrol agencies in ICT; 2 arrested, 9 sealed
**Corrected Sentence:** Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Agencies In ICT; 2 Arrested, 9 Sealed
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a crackdown on illegal petrol agencies operating in residential areas in the Federal Capital and sealed nine agencies besides arresting two accused.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to report such agencies and avoid buying petrol from them, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
In a recent crackdown, the Islamabad administration, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone Maheen Hassan, took action against illegal petrol agencies operating in sectors G-13 and G-14 areas. Nine illegal agencies were sealed, and two individuals were arrested for running unauthorized petrol distribution operations.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has emphasized the need to take firm action against these illegal agencies to ensure public safety.
The DC also urged citizens to report any such agencies operating in their residential areas and to refrain from purchasing petrol from unregistered sources.
The ICT administration are keen on curbing the illegal sale of petrol, which poses risks to public safety, the spokesman added.
The DC's appeal to the public was part of a broader effort to eliminate unauthorized petrol agencies from the capital, ensuring that only licensed distributors are allowed to operate.
The crackdown was expected to continue as the administration works to identify and shut down more illegal operations in the city.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi6 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago