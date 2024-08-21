Open Menu

**Corrected Sentence:** Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Agencies In ICT; 2 Arrested, 9 Sealed

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a crackdown on illegal petrol agencies operating in residential areas in the Federal Capital and sealed nine agencies besides arresting two accused.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to report such agencies and avoid buying petrol from them, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

In a recent crackdown, the Islamabad administration, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone Maheen Hassan, took action against illegal petrol agencies operating in sectors G-13 and G-14 areas. Nine illegal agencies were sealed, and two individuals were arrested for running unauthorized petrol distribution operations.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has emphasized the need to take firm action against these illegal agencies to ensure public safety.

The DC also urged citizens to report any such agencies operating in their residential areas and to refrain from purchasing petrol from unregistered sources.

The ICT administration are keen on curbing the illegal sale of petrol, which poses risks to public safety, the spokesman added.

The DC's appeal to the public was part of a broader effort to eliminate unauthorized petrol agencies from the capital, ensuring that only licensed distributors are allowed to operate.

The crackdown was expected to continue as the administration works to identify and shut down more illegal operations in the city.

