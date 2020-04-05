UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrective Measures To Be Taken To Balance Sugar Policy,address Cartelization: Barrister Shahzad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Corrective measures to be taken to balance sugar policy,address cartelization: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Ministry, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that corrective measures would be taken to balance sugar policy and address cartelization.

The government would remove flaws if any in policy making of sugar production and subsidy, he stated while talking to a private news channel program. Appreciating the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promises made with nation for public report on crisis of wheat and sugar, he said, "This is happened first time in the history of Pakistan."He admitted that Pakistan was producing expensive sugar as compared to other countries.

Commenting on subsidy given by the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said an amount of Rs.

22 billion subsidy was provided by the last government of Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab. He added that an inquiry should be conducted against Ex Chief Minister Punjab, for extending benefit to sugar mills.

To a question, he said a commission would display report on April 25, in which, details could be viewed for mishandling essential commodities in the country. To another question, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that on the directives of Prime Minister, a committee was constituted to identify the elements behind the crisis of wheat and sugar production.

He assured that incumbent government would remove the flaws if any in sugar policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab April Sunday Muslim Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Six-month EIBOR hit 160 basis points in April

17 minutes ago

Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn ..

1 hour ago

Citizensâ€™ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

3 hours ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

3 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

3 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.