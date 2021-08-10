UrduPoint.com

Correspondent Of Urdu Daily Stabbed To Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:44 PM

Correspondent of Urdu Daily stabbed to death

A correspondent of Urdu Daily was stabbed to death in his house by unidentified assailants, here on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A correspondent of urdu Daily was stabbed to death in his house by unidentified assailants, here on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified accused stormed into the house of Kashif Mahmood Ansari in Vanike Tarar and stabbed him to death.

The motive of the murder could not be ascertained yet.

The police have shifted the dead body in morgue and started investigation.

The office-bearers of Vanike, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and Kaleke Mandi press clubs have strongly condemned the murder of Kashif and appealed to the DPO to ensure early arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Hafizabad Pindi Bhattian Jalalpur Bhattian

Recent Stories

Jam lays foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass ..

Jam lays foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass Road'

1 minute ago
 UNHCR Advises Financial Support for Tigray After R ..

UNHCR Advises Financial Support for Tigray After Regaining Access to Refugee Cam ..

1 minute ago
 Quality education imperative for gaining targets o ..

Quality education imperative for gaining targets of higher knowledge: Governor

1 minute ago
 JCP recommends SHC CJ Justice Sheikh's nomination ..

JCP recommends SHC CJ Justice Sheikh's nomination as adhoc SC judge

8 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister for quality education and sports fa ..

Chief Minister for quality education and sports facilities to youth: Sardar Noor ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.