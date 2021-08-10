Correspondent of Urdu Daily stabbed to death

A correspondent of Urdu Daily was stabbed to death in his house by unidentified assailants, here on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A correspondent of urdu Daily was stabbed to death in his house by unidentified assailants, here on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified accused stormed into the house of Kashif Mahmood Ansari in Vanike Tarar and stabbed him to death.

The motive of the murder could not be ascertained yet.

The police have shifted the dead body in morgue and started investigation.

The office-bearers of Vanike, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and Kaleke Mandi press clubs have strongly condemned the murder of Kashif and appealed to the DPO to ensure early arrest of the accused.