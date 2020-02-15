Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that those committing corruption could not escape punishment as nobody was above the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that those committing corruption could not escape punishment as nobody was above the law.

In a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nadeem Abbas Bara and later talking to the media here at Governor's House, he said that the opposition, fearing accountability, wanted to create chaos in the country. He said the opposition leaders were not concerned about price-hike or other issues but only their personal interests.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always spoke the truth and righteousness, and there would be no compromise on the rule of law and the Constitution. The nation, he said, was bearing the brunt of LNG agreements, made by the previous rulers.

The Punjab governor said that the incumbent government saved Pakistan from bankruptcy through viable and well-conceived economic policies, and the current account deficit had been reduced by 75 per cent. The world community, he added, was also acknowledging good performance of the PTI government as the country was making progress successfully.

To a question, he said that people would get more relief with the opening up of another 2,000 utility stores in the next few months and all promises made with the people would be fulfilled.

To another question, he said that the opposition members knew it well that no one could save them from accountability, and in a state of fear they were hurling threats of protests or sit-ins. He said that the opponents knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of any protest and he was ready to face all odd situations.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that transparent accountability was inevitable to steer the country out of crises and put it on the path to progress and prosperity, asserting that the entire world community supports Prime Minister Imran Khan in his war against corruption.

He termed the government decision to introduce new election laws a historic step, citing that it would help strengthen parliament and democracy.

He said that people were bearing the brunt of agreements made by the previous PPP and the PML-N governments and those responsible for it would be brought to justice. "We have to ensure transparent and indiscriminate accountability," he added.