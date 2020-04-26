UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Elements Behind IPPs, Sugar, Wheat Crisis To Face Jail: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Corrupt elements behind IPPs, sugar, wheat crisis to face jail: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the elements involved in sugar & wheat crisis could face jail after Eid ul Fitr.

He expressed these views while talking to a private tv channel.

The minister said some important personalities behind IPPs scandal could also be sent behind the bars after completion of inquiry.

Commenting on PTI's politics, he said people had great expectation from present leadership and if the PTI leadership failed to push all main corrupt elements behind the bars, then he (Imran Khan) could be confronted with multiple challenges on political front.

To a question about Zardai and Nawaz Sharif, he said both the leaders had lost popularity among masses due to their involvement in corruption cases.

