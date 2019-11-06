Corrupt elements in cooperative housing societies to be dealt strictly : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corrupt elements in the cooperative housing societies will be dealt strictly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corrupt elements in the cooperative housing societies will be dealt strictly.

He said this while talking to delegations of affectees of different cooperatives housing societies and their lawyers at his office.

He said that it was regrettable that some corrupt elements deprive middle and poor class people of their money for their ulterior motives and alloted a single plot to multiple people.

The Minister assured them that all such victims would be dealt with fair justice and strict action would be taken against the elements involved in such fraud.

He said that he would soon visit various co-operative housing societies with the officers concerned and efforts would be made to resolve the problems of these housing societies on the spot.

He advised the public to confirm from the relevant offices before investing in any co-operative housing society and only invest their money in authentic cooperative housing societies.

He also warned officers concerned not to involve in anycorrupt practices and cooperate with the people.