UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Elements Must Face Music: Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:50 PM

Corrupt elements must face music: Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari has said that the government was answerable to people and those looted national exchequer and committed irregularities would have to face the music

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari has said that the government was answerable to people and those looted national exchequer and committed irregularities would have to face the music.

PAC committee was streamlining the system and would clear all-out standing audit paras in true spirit.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that committee in its recent meeting has taken up the issue of "Punjab Saaf Pani Project" and those who made irregularities would be held responsible, departmental action would also be taken against them and recoveries would be made without any delay.

While giving details of the meeting, Bokhari said that Chief Executive Officer for this project was appointed in violation of merit and rules and was paid high salary without following rules.

He said that while purchasing furniture for this project Rs 3.6 million were misappropriated and recovery would be made from those responsible beside taking departmental action.

Yawar said that an international consultant was hired for this project and contract was awarded to an Italian company, it was also the violation of rules.

Yawar Bokhari while replying a question said that for the first time efforts were being made to clear all audit paras of different departments lying pending since long.

/378

Related Topics

Music Punjab Company All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

37 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

47 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.