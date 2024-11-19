Open Menu

Corrupt Elements, Not To Be Spared : DPO Lakki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Corrupt elements, not to be spared : DPO Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain on Tuesday said that corruption will not be tolerated in the police department.

He expressed these views during the interaction with media persons. He said that the black sheep, causing disrespect for the force, would be given taken to task.

The DPO said that honest, efficient and hardworking police officers would be duly given full respect.

He said : “The police officials had also been directed to focus on resolving public complaints and take possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”

The DPO stressed the need for launching integrated efforts to tighten noose around the elements involved in narcotics selling.

He asked the police force to make all-out efforts and better strategies should be adopted to protect youth from drugs and to take legal action against drug peddlers and smugglers without any discrimination.

He further said that police along with other security agencies have been playing a leading role to flush out terrorists but the public cooperation was necessary to get success in war against terror.

The DPO asked the journalists to bridge the gap between the general public and police and join hands to make the district crime-free.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Drugs Lakki Marwat Media From

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

2 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

4 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

5 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan