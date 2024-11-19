Corrupt elements, not to be spared : DPO Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain on Tuesday said that corruption will not be tolerated in the police department.

He expressed these views during the interaction with media persons. He said that the black sheep, causing disrespect for the force, would be given taken to task.

The DPO said that honest, efficient and hardworking police officers would be duly given full respect.

He said : “The police officials had also been directed to focus on resolving public complaints and take possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”

The DPO stressed the need for launching integrated efforts to tighten noose around the elements involved in narcotics selling.

He asked the police force to make all-out efforts and better strategies should be adopted to protect youth from drugs and to take legal action against drug peddlers and smugglers without any discrimination.

He further said that police along with other security agencies have been playing a leading role to flush out terrorists but the public cooperation was necessary to get success in war against terror.

The DPO asked the journalists to bridge the gap between the general public and police and join hands to make the district crime-free.