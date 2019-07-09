Corrupt elements will not allow to rob government, public resources: DG NAB Balochistan

Director General NAB Balochistan Famanullah on Tuesday said NAB was committed to end corruption from official and private sectors while corrupt elements would not be allowed to rob government and public resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General NAB Balochistan Famanullah on Tuesday said NAB was committed to end corruption from official and private sectors while corrupt elements would not be allowed to rob government and public resources.

He said NAB Balochistan received about 437 public complaints regarding corruption cases in January 2019 in which 50 important cases of investigation have been commenced in light of evidences after completing reviewing of them, adding alleged corrupt members of parliament, bureaucrats, government officers and members of housing society are being investigated in this regard.

"Over 20 corrupt people have been arrested by NAB team for charging of corruption in official departments and housing schemes while NAB Court had given some of them sentences after filing references against them in the court during six month of 2019", said press release issued here.

At least 10 references were filed in the Accountability Court from February to June by completing investigation against corrupt people involved in various corruption cases including government departments, private organizations and housing society from February to June 2019.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmaullah said NAB is taking all possible measures to prevent corruption resources in the province while no compromise would be made on principles of law, merit and transparency.

He urged all segment of society members to play their due role for elimination of corruption from the official departments for free corruption of province.