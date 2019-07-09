UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Elements Will Not Allow To Rob Government, Public Resources: DG NAB Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Corrupt elements will not allow to rob government, public resources: DG NAB Balochistan

Director General NAB Balochistan Famanullah on Tuesday said NAB was committed to end corruption from official and private sectors while corrupt elements would not be allowed to rob government and public resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General NAB Balochistan Famanullah on Tuesday said NAB was committed to end corruption from official and private sectors while corrupt elements would not be allowed to rob government and public resources.

He said NAB Balochistan received about 437 public complaints regarding corruption cases in January 2019 in which 50 important cases of investigation have been commenced in light of evidences after completing reviewing of them, adding alleged corrupt members of parliament, bureaucrats, government officers and members of housing society are being investigated in this regard.

"Over 20 corrupt people have been arrested by NAB team for charging of corruption in official departments and housing schemes while NAB Court had given some of them sentences after filing references against them in the court during six month of 2019", said press release issued here.

At least 10 references were filed in the Accountability Court from February to June by completing investigation against corrupt people involved in various corruption cases including government departments, private organizations and housing society from February to June 2019.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmaullah said NAB is taking all possible measures to prevent corruption resources in the province while no compromise would be made on principles of law, merit and transparency.

He urged all segment of society members to play their due role for elimination of corruption from the official departments for free corruption of province.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Parliament January February June 2019 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court Housing

Recent Stories

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

3 minutes ago

New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

1 minute ago

Spanish Security Firm Spied on Assange in Ecuadori ..

1 minute ago

Over 30 shops demolished in anti-encroachment oper ..

1 minute ago

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

10 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.