Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:10 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that having been exposed by Broadsheet after Panama Papers, the country's elites could not hide behind "victimisation" card on international revelations of their corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that having been exposed by Broadsheet after Panama Papers, the country's elites could not hide behind "victimisation" card on international revelations of their corruption and money laundering.

"Panama papers exposed our ruling elites' corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites' corruption & money laundering," he said on Twitter.

He said the international revelations exposed what he had been saying during his 24-year fight against corruption, which was also the biggest threat to Pakistan's progress.

He viewed that those elites came to power and plundered the country.

Moreover, they also did money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution.

"They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of (Pakistan) are biggest losers," the prime minister remarked.

He said the people were loser because not only their nation's wealth was stolen by the elites rather their taxpayer money, paid for recovering this wealth, was wasted because of NROs.

"These revelations (are) tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering & on who stopped investigations," he added.

