Corrupt Faces Criticizing Policies Of Government For Petty Gains; Says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:03 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said economy of the country was on the right track due to hard working of prime minister and his team while corrupt faces were criticizing the policies of the government for petty political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said economy of the country was on the right track due to hard working of prime minister and his team while corrupt faces were criticizing the policies of the government for petty political gains.

During the press conference of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, she also expressed her views about the growing economy of the country.

She said the statement of President of World Bank about Pakistan was an eye opener for the opposition as he said economy of the country was moving in the right direction.

Regarding the march of the opposition, she said it would be for the first time in the democratic history of the country that the government did not create hurdles for the participants of a gathering.

Protesters including women were tortured and maltreated in the past but this real democratic government did not resort to such tactics because of its popularity among the people.

She appreciated the role of media for supporting government's economic policies and guiding it in case of any problem or mistake.

During the tenure of incumbent government, she said bonds between government and media were strengthening.

She regretted the attitude of the opposition for making personal attacks against the elected prime minister and said all signs of introducing uncivilized culture in politics pointed towards PML-N.

She said so-called gathering of opposition only had the purpose to hamper economic development and prosperity of the country.

She said the government was trying to uplift the status of common man and getting tremendous successes through prudent policies of the prime minister and his team.

