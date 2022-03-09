UrduPoint.com

Corrupt Groups United Against PM Khan, Says Qasim Suri

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Corrupt groups united against PM Khan, says Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said that some people were working against Prime Minister Imran Khan who did not want to see Pakistan's foreign policy independent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said that some people were working against Prime Minister Imran Khan who did not want to see Pakistan's foreign policy independent.

He said the no-confidence motion has been submitted one day ago and the prime minister has to compete and win it.

He said that corrupt groups have united for their hereditary politics, however, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were allied parties and would work together for failing to no-trust motion.

Suri who is also PTI's Provincial President expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of PTI Provincial Secretariat Office at Jinnah Town Quetta.

Provincial Minister Mubeen Khilji, Adviser to Chief Minister Mir Nematullah Zehri, PTI's leader Dr. Munir Baloch, Abdul Bari Bareach, Nazir Achakzai, Asif Tareen and others were also present on the occasion.

Qasim Suri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting from day one and would not only fight the no-confidence motion but would also defeat it.

He said that corrupt groups and elements opposed to Pakistan's independent and sovereign foreign policy who do not want to see Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

He said the prime minister has always given answers of oppositions with great manners and has made decision for wider interest of the country and was made Pakistan's foreign policy independent, he added.

He said we would not make decisions under any pressure, saying that Balochistan Awami Party and PTI are allied in the federation and the province. "I am in touch with BAP on the issue of no-confidence motion," he said adding that we are part of the coalition government in the province while BAP also has a Federal ministry in the federal government.

He said that talks were held between the parties which would be resolved by mutual understanding.

Later, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Provincial Minister Mubeen Khilji, Adviser to Chief Minister, Mir Nematullah Zehri inaugurated the Provincial Secretariat of PTI Office.

A large number of PTI workers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Bari Media From Government

Recent Stories

Govt fully confident to defeat opposition's no-tru ..

Govt fully confident to defeat opposition's no-trust move: Shafqat Mehmood

29 seconds ago
 Country faces uncertainty due to opposition: Shibl ..

Country faces uncertainty due to opposition: Shibli Faraz

31 seconds ago
 Chinese envoy thanks COAS for safe, secure environ ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for safe, secure environment to CPEC projects

32 seconds ago
 Minister meets IGP

Minister meets IGP

34 seconds ago
 Lahore Arts Council organizes talent hunt show "Al ..

Lahore Arts Council organizes talent hunt show "Alhamra Live"

35 seconds ago
 Cameras of mass transit authority, ring road, DHA ..

Cameras of mass transit authority, ring road, DHA to be integrated with PSCA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>