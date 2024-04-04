Corrupt Invigilators Should Be Sent Behind Bars: Minister Bilal Yasin
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Cabinet Committee to investigate the cheating in exams issue and other irregularities in the ongoing examination process in Punjab was held at the Punjab Assembly Committee Room, here on Thursday.
The meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin, was attended by Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Education Secretary, Additional Secretary Home, DIG Special Branch and officers from different education boards.
In the meeting, serious concern was expressed over the irregularities during the recent examinations.
Bilal Yasin, head of the cabinet committee, said all institutions and individuals involved in the examination process should mend their ways and be more vigilant. Reports of cheating and serious irregularities in the examination process were emerging from several districts, including Lahore. He said that appointment of private invigilators to the matriculation examinations and corruption is a question mark on the efficiency of the administration.
Bilal Yasin said that all examination centres that provincial ministers were visiting and the management's reports were contrary to facts and would not work because the undercover teams in the field were bringing out all facts.
He said that the private corrupt invigilators, caught red-handed, should be sent behind bars. Bilal Yasin directed that the mistakes should not be repeated in the upcoming exams and administration should ensure the best arrangements.
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the elements playing with the future of children did not deserve any leniency. He said candidates from whom money was forcibly taken should be recovered. The administration has been directed to implement a zero-tolerance policy regarding cheating in all future examinations.
It was recommended in the meeting that cases should be registered against the persons arrested from the examination centres under 16 MPO. Consideration was also given to installing cameras in examination rooms for future and recommendations were sought from all stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive policy regarding future examinations.
