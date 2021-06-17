UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Leaders Tarnish Country's Image : Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:53 PM

Corrupt leaders tarnish country's image : Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said corrupt rulers have not only tarnished image of the country through money laundering but also caused its inclusion in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said corrupt rulers have not only tarnished image of the country through money laundering but also caused its inclusion in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.

The government is enacting positive legislation in connection with FATF under able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said that job seekers and employers were brought together at one platform to create the best and enormous job opportunities.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said whether it was economic improvement, providing relief to people in budget 2021-22 and creating job opportunities, every action of the government was a nail in coffin of the opposition.

He hoped that Pakistan would continue to develop under the leadership of Prime Minister and people would get facilities in a continuous manner.

