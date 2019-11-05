Corrupt mafia used JUI- F to save their corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said corrupt mafia had used Maulana Fazlur Rehman to stop accountability process for saving their corruption.

In a statement, he said that that so-called had damaged Kashmir cause by diverting media focus from ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

He said that corrupt mafia rejected by people in elections has gathered for personal gains.

'If there is courage, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should accept the challenge of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to contest reelection ".

He said that Fazlur Rehman knew that he could not win election from D.

I Khan seat.

The people knew that the PPP and PML-N were trying to save their corruption by using Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said.

He alleged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman used seminary children for political purposes.

While never talked about madrassa reforms, better education for madrassa children.

He criticised performance of Fazlur Rehman as chairman of Kashmir committee.

Ziaullah Bangash said that whoever would challenge the writ of the state or take the law, into hand action will be taken against him.

He said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen, so the government has allowed the march and did not create any obstruction.