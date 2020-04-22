UrduPoint.com
'Corrupt Mafia Will Be Dealt With An Iron Hand':Federal Minister For Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the forensic report into the crisis of sugar and wheat would be released on April 25 and the government would take action against those identified responsible for the crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the forensic report into the crisis of sugar and wheat would be released on April 25 and the government would take action against those identified responsible for the crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, Sheikh Rasheed said it was time for the government to manage the general inflation, adding, government was committed to dealing with the corrupt mafia with an iron hand.

The government is heading towards the right direction as far as economy and people's health is concerned, he added.

Minister for Railway said masses would get an excuse to talk against the government if action was not taken against those involved in the food crisis, reaffirming that the government was serious about tackling corruption.

"The report into the corruption related to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has also been released that has identified powerful individual involved in corruption.

The inquiry commission into this case will be headed by a former judge," Rashid added.

Pakistan cannot afford such economic loss at this crucial moment, he said, adding, i congratulate the Prime Minister for taking notice of such malpractices.

Replying a Question , Rashid predicted that the two months after Ramazan could heat up local politics. "If the situation is handled in the right manner, the government can come out of the situation with a successful outcome.""There are no internal threats to the government, he said, adding, all federal cabinet is on same page under Prime minister Imran Khan's leadership".

The government has so far managed the coronavirus lockdown very well, he added.

