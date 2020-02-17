UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Officer' Appointed In Capital Development Authority Land Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:55 PM

An officer allegedly involved in corruptions and corrupt practices has been appointed in the Land Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA), sources said on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) An officer allegedly involved in corruptions and corrupt practices has been appointed in the Land Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA), sources said on Monday.The officer, identified as Mirza Saeed Akhtar, was allegedly involved in corrupt practices such as illegal allotment of plots in Sector C-16.

He has been appeared before FIA in a inquiry against him.The sources said the officer has been declared culprit in the inquiry against him into plots allotment case. They said the CDA management has appointed Akhtar on this important post while bypassing the CDA chairman.It is pertinent to mention here that Akhtar was deputed in his parent department on the Supreme Court order.

Later, Islamabad High Court had also ordered Islamabad Mayar Sheikh Ansar Aziz and member Admin Yasir Pirzada to depute him back in his own department.

However, just two years after the courts orders, he has been brought to CDA revenue department on another court order.The FIA has registered a case against Akhtar for his involvement in corruption and corrupt practices.

The case is still under proceeding in the court and Akhtar is on bail. The security department has also requested inquiry against Saeed Akhtar for his alleged involvement illegal allotment of plots and their letters.The alleged officer has been worked illegally in the CDA from February 2016 to September 2017.

He didn't receive any pay during that time period. The said officer has been called from Punjab as a grade 14 officer where he was working as grade 9 officer.

