Corrupt Officers, Delay In Trains Intolerable In Pakistan Railways: Swati

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati paid surprise visit to Lahore Railway Station for second consecutive day (Saturday) to check the compliance of orders he gave for facilitation of passengers during his Friday's visit.

On this occasion, he said that Lahore Railway Station will be upgraded for passengers within its resources.

In the past, there was a lot of corruption committed in the railways, he said and warned that no corrupt officer will be spared. "Ensure timely departure of trains and delay will not be tolerated in any case", he added.

Swati said that waiting rooms at the station should be kept open for the passengers. "We will provide maximum facilities to passengers at the station. Platform Guide and complaint numbers should be displayed at various places on the station. Platform inspectors must be present at the station for the convenience of passengers.

I have respect for the officers but the respect of passengers is also very important to me," he maintained.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati visited the Inspector General of Railway Police Office where a smartly turned contingent of Railways Police presented him salute. After that, he laid flowers at the Martyrs' Memorial, and offered Fateha for the martyrs and also planted a sapling there.

Railways Police IG Faisal Shahkar presented suggestions to the minister for improvement of Railways police. Federal Minister said, all the suggestions should be forwarded to Railways Ministry so that immediate implementation could be made possible.

Addressing the PR police jawans, the Federal Minister for Railways said, "You have got good IGs who had a better mindset for you. We will upgrade the scale of constable, head constable and ASI posts. Constable is also my officer in Railways Police. Passengers should feel safe when they are on duty with the train." Earlier, a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) headed by its President Mian Nauman Kabir called on Federal Minister here at Railways Headquarters Office Lahore.

Talking to the LCCI delegation, Azam Khan Swati said that Railways has a complete business structure for them, and "You should give us suggestions what Pakistan Railways can do for you. We are involving the private sector in the railways under public-private partnership so that they can also invest in railways." LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that cargo wagons and container trains should be provided as much as possible as 'we have come to you as customers.' Federal Minister informed them that Pakistan Railways had set up a separate department of PRFTC for providing full support and facilities to the business community in freight and container cargo.

Later, Federal Minister for Railways also visited Dry Port Mughalpura.

On this occasion, he said that Mughalpura Dry Port would be made profitable so that the revenue of railways could be increased.

During the visit, Chief Executive Officer Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and other officials also accompanied the Federal Minister.

