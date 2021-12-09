UrduPoint.com

Corrupt Officials Deserve No Leniency: IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday said that corruption was a social scourge, so the corrupt officials and officers have no place in police department

He said that it was his mission to rid Punjab police of corrupt elements so all people who were seen supporting the corrupt and criminals in police would be sacked.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that every member of Punjab police should perform his job not as a duty but as a sacred obligation. "We have to make hard work, honesty and service our goal", he added.

IG Punjab said that in order to improve public image of Punjab police, black sheep had to be removed from department because positive image of police force was linked with better performance as well as elimination of corrupt persons from force.

The IG Punjab requested the citizens to immediately report to 1787 IGP Complaint Center if they see any police officer involved in corruption.

He said that the name of informant would remain clandestine and actions besides inquiry would be conducted against said officer or official, he maintained.

He expressed these views in his message issued on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day. He said that the aim of world anti corruption day was to keep people aware of dangerous effects of corruption on society.

He directed RPOs and DPOs to expedite monitoring and inspection process in their offices, police stations and police offices and wherever abuse of power, corruption or any other kind of malpractice was seen then strict action should be taken against the responsible.

He said that those involved in corruption and bribery should be expelled from police department as the entire force was facing criticism because of a few.

