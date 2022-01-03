Corrupt officials in PR to be shown the door: Azam Khan Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that there was zero tolerance for corruption in Pakistan Railways (PR) and such black sheep were unacceptable.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating AC standard coach attached with Hazara Express he said that a mega operation against financially corrupt officials had been launched in the PR, that had been suffering billions of rupees deficit each year since long.

Those involved in corrupt practices would be shown the door. "We would not allow black sheep to indulge in loot and plunder of the assets of PR. The profit of PR is increasing while its losses are decreasing due to earnest efforts of my team," he said.

The minister said he was making efforts to run the railways under an effective, viable and sustainable business plan. "I think it is the only way forward to save this department from sinking further," Swati said.

He congratulated all the staff members, officers and divisional superintendents of Rawalpindi Division for upgrading rack of Hazara Express saying that it was in poor condition.

He said, "I am excited to see smile today on the faces of the passengers travelling in Haraza Express." Hazara Express was a very profitable train as it was helping to give considerable revenue to PR, he said adding, "We are giving priority to far-flung and backward areas like Hazara division in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.

" Hazara Express which runs between Havalian to Karachi had been upgraded to facilitate the passengers, he said.

Out of 230 coaches that would reach in Pakistan within three to four months, one brand new rack would also be given to facilitate the passengers of Hazara, he informed.

The Station Masters of PR had been directed not to sit in offices and remain in the field to facilitate the passengers of the Railways.

Facilitation Centers would be set up at all railways stations. A special cell would be set up in Railway Ministry which would monitor the performance of the railway officers and the facilities being provided to the passengers across the country, he added.

The complaint numbers would be displayed at all the railway stations to facilitate the citizens. A portal to register complaints was also being developed which would be activated within few weeks, he added.

"We would be accessible to all as we are accountable to the people," he said.

Lahore Railway Station would be revamped, he said adding, Railway porters were respectable for Pakistan Railways and efforts would be made to uplift them.

The contractor system would be eliminated from Pakistan Railways within few days to provide relief to the porters and they would be provided opportunity to earn their livelihood in respectably way, he added.