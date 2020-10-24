UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Officials Sitting In CLRC Will Be Taken To Task And Action As Per Rules Will Be Taken Against Them:Anwar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Corrupt officials sitting in CLRC will be taken to task and action as per rules will be taken against them:Anwar

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that corrupt officials sitting in CLRC(Computer Land Record Centers) will be taken to task and action as per the rules will be taken against them however people must cooperate in this regard with the high ups.

He said this while talking to APP. He said, this government has a very clear policy about eradicating corruption from all the departments at any cost.

He said, officials in different departments might be involved in irregularities because people are not lodging complaints against them at appropriate level. The Minister said , the CLRC have SOPs and officials and officers sitting there are bound to follow these SOPs and if any complaint is received is redressed timely.

He said, Fayyaz Ahmad Khan a resdient of Attock approached him directly for facing problems in getting the documents of his house from CLRC Attock and his complaint had been redressed immediately and the officers sitting their have been given clear mesaage not to create unnecessary hurdles for those who visit CLRC.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Anwar said, to eradicate corrupt practices from CLRCs, the cooperation of the people is mandatory and said that people having any complaint regarding CLRCs must immediately report the matter to the officers sitting at tehsil and district level and if timely action is not taken then the doors of his office are always open for them .

