Corrupt Opposition Can't Derail Govt : Fayyaz Ul Hassan

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Punjab's minister for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said opposition leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had looted national economy and deprived the nation from their basic rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab's minister for colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said opposition leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had looted national economy and deprived the nation from their basic rights.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Maulana was just paving the way to grab the attention of the masses for achieving personal political benefits as he could not digest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) success in the general elections 2018 and he was afraid of Prime Minister Imran' s rising popularity across the the globe.

He said Maulana 's all tactics and unconstitutional means for political point scoring would be failed as masses had faced a number of problems during his chairmanship of Kashmir committee, adding, he could not delivered the nation therefore he was rejected by the nation in the general elections 2018.

"PPP and PML-N 's support for Maulana' s Azadi March shows the parties attention as it can not be in the favor of the country but this unity can create inconvenience for the democratic government and discontinuity of accountability process against the corrupt political leaders" he remarked.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working for the betterment of the country and welfare of masses, he concluded.

