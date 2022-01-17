(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the government was sincere in holding dialogue with the opposition to reform electoral, judicial and accountability system of the country.

The minister in a tweet said however,reforms were not possible without opposition's cooperation but corrupt leadership of PML-N and PPP did not want to discuss any issue other than relief in their court cases.

The PML-N, he said, "If distances itself from the Sharif family it would be a positive development.""Political parties need to change their leadership as they (parties) are suffering from their (leaders') moral and financial corruption," he said.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif left the party workers alone in every difficult time and took refuge in London and such a leader enjoyed no respect.