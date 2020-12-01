Corrupt opposition indulging in irresponsible activities: Senator Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the corrupt opposition was indulging in irresponsible activities and causing spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the corrupt opposition was indulging in irresponsible activities and causing spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked whether it was not foolish on the part of opposition to make fun of the life threatening plague like coronavirus, in the public meetings.

He said the world was moving towards curfew and complete lockdown to save itself from coronavirus.

Our opposition was blatantly violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and was inviting the virus, he added.