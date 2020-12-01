UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Opposition Indulging In Irresponsible Activities: Senator Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:11 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the corrupt opposition was indulging in irresponsible activities and causing spread of coronavirus

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked whether it was not foolish on the part of opposition to make fun of the life threatening plague like coronavirus, in the public meetings.

He said the world was moving towards curfew and complete lockdown to save itself from coronavirus.

Our opposition was blatantly violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and was inviting the virus, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

