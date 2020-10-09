UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Opposition Is No Threat To Government : Shoukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

Corrupt opposition is no threat to government : Shoukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that government has no threat from corrupt opposition parties.

Giving his reaction to the statement of the opposition parties that opposition tightened noose against the government, he said that Pakistan Muslim League ( N) and Pakistan Peoples Party was lacking leadership that is why they were using each others shoulders to save their money earned through corrupt practices.

Shoukat Yousafzai in a tweet said that JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is well aware of corruption of both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in their previous tenures of power.

He said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and now spewing venom against the state institutions.

He said accountability process of corrupt elements would not be stopped.

