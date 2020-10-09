UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Opposition No Threat To Government: Shoukat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Corrupt opposition no threat to government: Shoukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that government has no threat from corrupt opposition parties.

Giving his reaction to the statement of the opposition parties that opposition tightened noose against the government, he said that Pakistan Muslim League ( N) and Pakistan Peoples Party was lacking leadership that is why they were using each others shoulders to save their money earned through corrupt practices.

Shoukat Yousafzai in a statement said that JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is well aware of corruption of both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in their previous tenures of power.

He said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and now spewing venom against the state institutions.

He said accountability process of corrupt elements would not be stopped.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

22 minutes ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

12 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.