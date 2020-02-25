Corrupt Parctices Puts Soft Ware Export Board Projects in Doldrums

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Massive financial irregularities have been detected in Pakistan Software export Board , a subsidiary department of Ministry of Information and Technology, where the senior officers have looted the public funds cruelly and stored in their personal accounts.It has been revealed in a report submitted to the parliamentary committee for scrutinizing.

The parliamentary committee would weigh the options regarding the accountability of the corrupt officers embedded in the fold of the ministry who are plundering the funds and accumulating their personal assets in the abroad.The report highlighted the corruption and mismanagement occurred in the board by revealing that PSEB management could not completed the construction project in the capital after lapse of more than ten years but the amount Rs 170 million were spent on the land leased out for the project.The document reveals that Pakistan software export Board office in Islamabad was burnt to ashes and all classical equipment were burnt due to the incompetency and insufficient measure taken by the administration and the probe committee found out that negligence on behalf of the administration was main reason behind this inferno that cause loss of Rs 20 million but the responsible officers neither hold accountable of their crime not the loss was recovered from them.The report further added the corruption stories cooked up in the board by revealing that on the name of mobile exhibition held in Spain where the ministry and its attach department PSEB officer spent huge public money on their luxurious living style in SpainAccording to the report the corrupt officer of export board disbursed irregular to a private company Bestel (Pvt) for hiring the staff but the agreement inked with it was bereft of any legal ground resulting in the public exchequer was caused a loss of Rs 21 million rupees.

The report says that investigation was directed to indentified the corrupt officers who had hand and gloves with the company but the investigation has been dormant and so far the looted money has not been retrieved from the miscreants who are still holding a very key post in the department.The former administration of the department hired their closed one for the posts but it has been proved that those persons who appointed on political basis were fake degree holders whose credentials have been declared null and void but the looted money has not been deposited in the kitty so far.The document says that Maryum Khan , project managers Fakhar Javed Cheema and Abdul Qayum were appointed illegally and with malafide intensions as the both were not eligible for the posts as their appointment have been declared void of legal authority and the concerned officers have been directed to retrieve Rs 5.15 million from them.The document reveals that amount Rs 334 million has not been taken back from Civil aviation authority nor the development project worth of 37 million has not been completed at main centre Islamabad and caused huge financial loss to the pubic exchequer.