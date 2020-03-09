ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said the PTI led government under the sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to punish all those involved in corruption and caused collateral damage to the country in past.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized the previous two government of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party saying that the corrupt leaders of previous governments had interests overseas and both.

He added that party rulers have destroyed all sectors including economy but PTI government would make these corrupt leaders accountable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's battle against corruption was uncompromising, he said.

The PTI leader said Pakistan was getting stronger and stable while the opposition instead of creating chaos must play their democratic role in and out of the parliament.

"The country's future will remain imperiled until we arrest all past corrupt elements," he added.

He further mentioned that it was the first time in the history of the country that a powerful man is being questioned, prosecuted and convicted for corruption.

'Corruption' is the root cause of many evils which is totally wrong, he added.

Accountability of all, without any discrimination, without any favor, and without any self-serving was the topmost agenda of Imran Khan's government, he said.

Sadaqat Abbasi said the government was moving ahead on the basis of people's mandate and under the confidence of people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully honoring his promises and political commitments, besides, giving maximum financial relief to common people.