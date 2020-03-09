UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Past Elements Won't Be Spared: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Corrupt past elements won't be spared: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said the PTI led government under the sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to punish all those involved in corruption and caused collateral damage to the country in past.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized the previous two government of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party saying that the corrupt leaders of previous governments had interests overseas and both.

He added that party rulers have destroyed all sectors including economy but PTI government would make these corrupt leaders accountable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's battle against corruption was uncompromising, he said.

The PTI leader said Pakistan was getting stronger and stable while the opposition instead of creating chaos must play their democratic role in and out of the parliament.

"The country's future will remain imperiled until we arrest all past corrupt elements," he added.

He further mentioned that it was the first time in the history of the country that a powerful man is being questioned, prosecuted and convicted for corruption.

'Corruption' is the root cause of many evils which is totally wrong, he added.

Accountability of all, without any discrimination, without any favor, and without any self-serving was the topmost agenda of Imran Khan's government, he said.

Sadaqat Abbasi said the government was moving ahead on the basis of people's mandate and under the confidence of people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully honoring his promises and political commitments, besides, giving maximum financial relief to common people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan People Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Man Muslim All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

11 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

11 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.